Marie Eline Fischer Marie Eline Fischer, 91, of Kansas City, MO died June 21st. She was born April 12, 1928 in Sweet Springs, MO to Walther and Ricka Fischer. After graduating from Sweet Springs High School, she did some print modeling and traveled the world as a flight attendant for Mid-Continent Airlines and Braniff International Airways. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Irene, Luella, Esther, and Hobert. She leaves three nieces and three nephews; Kathleen (Francis) Sanz, Nancy (Phil) Grabmiller, Sharon (Dennis) Anthony, Jerry (Barbara) Weber, Ken (Karen) Weber, Lonnie (Ann) Weber and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Wed., June 26 starting 11 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with burial at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials can be given to her church. The family sincerely thanks her NorthCare Team and KC Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019