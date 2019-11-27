|
Marie Ellen Haynes Marie Ellen Haynes died peacefully in her home on November 15, 2019 after a long illness. Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pam and Jim Cote, 3 grandchildren (Carrie, Jimmy, and Chris), and 6 great-grandchildren (Carter, Collins, Regan, Gage, Emma, and Ryan). A visitation honoring Marie will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, December 16 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes, KCMO. For further information, please visit www.mtmoriah.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019