Marie (Ganote) Fairchild

Marie (Ganote) Fairchild Marie (Ganote) Fairchild passed away on March 18, 2020 in Omaha, NE at the age of 99. She was born in Schuyler, NE and lived in Kansas City, MO for over 50 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of North Kansas City, MO and was active in the women's work of the church for many years. Marie was a prolific writer mostly of amazing poetry about family, friends and many successful contest entries. She was a woman of deep faith in God and lived her life by the Golden Rule. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, LeRoy Fairchild, her brothers Joe Ganote and Tony Ganote and her parents Otis and Rose (Barak) Ganote. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Compas and her son-in-law Paul Compas, granddaughter Rachel Morong and her husband Michael Morong and granddaughter Emily Compas, all of Omaha, NE. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces, nephews and friends. There was a graveside service at her burial in Union Star, MO on March 21 at 1:00 pm. She requested no flowers but memorial gifts may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 2125 Fayette, North Kansas City, MO 64116. May God rest her soul.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
