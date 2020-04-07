|
|
Marie Fontana Passantino Marie Fontana Passantino, 96, of Leawood, KS, went quietly to the Lord on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. Marie was born in Kansas City, MO, on July 12, 1923. Marie was lovingly cared for at Ascension Living - Saint Joseph Place. We are grateful for all those who looked after her, especially Josephine Katanga her wonderful nurse. A thank you to Good Shephard Hospice for their care and concern these last months. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Leonard R. Passantino; her parents, Frank and Katie Fontana; her grandson, Dominic Passantino; her sister, Leonore Ferrara; and her brother, Victor Fontana. She is survived by her children, Carol Schulze (Richard) of Prairie Village, KS, Rocky Passantino (Anita) of Leawood, KS, and Frank Passantino (Paula) of Leawood, KS. Marie leaves five grandchildren, Dante Passantino (Beth), Nick Schulze (Lindsay) Katie Berry (Jacob), Gabriella and Alexas Passantino; and seven great-grandchildren. The service will be private with a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020