Marie (Saviano) Hiltabidel Marie (Saviano) Hiltabidel, of Raymore, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from natural causes. Marie worked for 30+ years at Maritz Market Research. She also performed volunteer duties at several venues around town, her favorite being the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to Nelson Atkins Museum of Art @ www.nelson-atkins.org or the Art Research Foundation, 2316 Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
