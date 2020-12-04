Marie Huska (Weber)
July 14, 1920 - November 2, 2020
Sun City West, Arizona - Marie Theresa Huska (Weber), wife of Paul Huska and daughter of Frank and Mary Weber, was laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale, AZ on November 16, 20. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, sister Trudy Peterson, brothers Vincent, Paul, and Robert and is survived by son Michael (Barbara), daughter Paula Kenzora (Joseph), brother Frank, sisters Agnes Knipper, Bonnie Weber, grandson Jay, granddaughters Staci, Catherine, and Ellen, and four great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower, Phoenix, AZ. 85014 Full obituary at caminodelsol.com
