1/
Marie (Weber) Huska
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Huska (Weber)
July 14, 1920 - November 2, 2020
Sun City West, Arizona - Marie Theresa Huska (Weber), wife of Paul Huska and daughter of Frank and Mary Weber, was laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale, AZ on November 16, 20. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, sister Trudy Peterson, brothers Vincent, Paul, and Robert and is survived by son Michael (Barbara), daughter Paula Kenzora (Joseph), brother Frank, sisters Agnes Knipper, Bonnie Weber, grandson Jay, granddaughters Staci, Catherine, and Ellen, and four great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower, Phoenix, AZ. 85014 Full obituary at caminodelsol.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
(623) 584-6299
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved