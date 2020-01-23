|
Marie Jean Kadel Marie Jean Kadel, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, January 20, 2020. Marie was born in Kansas City, MO Nov. 22 to Leonard and Mary K. Roth. For her formal education, Marie attended St. James grade school, Westport High School and also attended Jr. College. From a young age, Marie had a passion for fashion and designing and making clothes for herself and others. Marie, with her dark hair, vivacious personality, and bright blue eyes, had many suiters. Then she met Jack. He charmed his way into her heart and they married in 1946. They shared a happy marriage in their homes in Mission and down at the Lake of the Ozarks. Marie had the ability to see beauty in nature and in people. She captured and shared that vision as an artist using quilting, stained-glass, and painting as her mediums. Marie, a member of St. Pius X church, was well known for her style, her art, and garage sales, with hand-made price tags and unusual antique items that she collected over the years. If you ever came to visit her and she took a while to answer or didn't answer at all, she was probably applying her make-up to greet you. She never stepped outside without her lipstick on and her hair styled. Over her long full life, Marie loved and lost several family and friends, including her parents, her brother Dick, her husband, and her sons Scott and Richard. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Karen Hanson, her granddaughters, Jeni and Liz, her great-grandchildren Jake, Matt, Alex, Anna, Abby, Elyssia, and AJ, and her great-great grandchildren, Liam and Ryan. Visitation Services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 2 pm Sunday, January 26 with a rosary ceremony performed by Father Kelly at 3:45 pm. Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Monday morning in the chapel followed by a graveside service at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. The family would like to personally thank Benton House of Lenexa and Crossroads Hospice for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Pius X and PBS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020