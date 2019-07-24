Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
Marie L. Gorman

Marie L. Gorman Obituary
Marie L. Gorman Marie L. Gorman, 87, of Beresford, SD, died July 18, 2019. Committal service will be 1:30PM Fri., July 26th at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO. She worked as a primary school counselor in Pleasant Hill, MO then began her private practice in Kansas City, MO retiring in 1997 in Oak Grove, MO. Marie married Robert Gorman in Leavenworth, KS in 1990. Marie is survived by 7 step-children, Robert L. Gorman Jr (Joyce), Milwaukee, WI, David Gorman (Donna), Wichita, KS, Becky Nielsen (Adam), Overland Park, KS, Jim Gorman (Cathy), Malvern, PA, John Gorman (Suzie), Shawnee, KS, Jeff Gorman, Kansas City, MO, and Lisa Spoonhour (Stephen), Overland Park, KS; 14 step-grandchildren, and 5 siblings. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
