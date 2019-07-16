Marie (Gaston) Lear Marie (Gaston) Lear, passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Powhattan, Ks to James and Hazel (Berkley) Gaston Nov 2, 1925. She married Nelson Lear on New Year's Day 1948. Marie raised two sons Richard and Roger. Marie worked as a supervisor for Johnson County, KS commercial appraiser's office. She was a devoted Chiefs fan for many years and was Redcoater, serving on the Redcoater's Board for two terms. She also served on the Overland Park Police civil service commission board for several years. She was a member of the Overland Park Christian Church. She sang in their choir for many years and was a charter member of the Lioness's club. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Nelson (2008) of almost 60 years, her sons Richard (1971) and Rex (1963), both of her brothers Robert (1968) and Richard "Dick" Gaston (1943). She is survived by her son Roger and his wife Carol of Leawood and her granddaughter Tara and her husband Chris Crabtree of KCMO and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mary's favorite charities to the upkeep of the Nelson Lear track at the KS School of the Blind, https://kssb.net/ or the Overland park Christian Church http:/ www.opccdoc.org/ A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday July 20th at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W 75th St., Overland Park, Kansas.Reception following.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019