1/
Marie Mauntz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Mauntz Marie Mauntz, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Aug, 2020. A private visitation at 11 AM, followed by an 11:30 AM memorial service will be held on Wed, Aug 19, at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Ocoee, FL. Graveside service and interment will follow on Aug 25 at 11 AM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. The family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Marie was born on Nov 4, 1928 in Kansas City, MO and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's UCC where she sang in the choir, played handbells, was a member of Mary Martha and served on various committees. She graduated from East High School and then attended the University of Kansas City (now UMKC) obtaining a B. A. in Music. Marie worked for the US Government; first with the Selective Service Department and then the Department of Agriculture where she retired as a Master Scheduler. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard Mauntz. She is survived by her son Stephen Mauntz, daughter Janet Barnes and her husband, Larry, two grandchildren, Audrey (Brian) Forster and Brett Swanson, two great grandchildren, Bryn Forster and Grant Forster, her sister Trudie Carr and brother Karl Mistele.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Memorial service
11:30 AM
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd.
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 295-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved