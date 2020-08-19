Marie Mauntz Marie Mauntz, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Aug, 2020. A private visitation at 11 AM, followed by an 11:30 AM memorial service will be held on Wed, Aug 19, at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Ocoee, FL. Graveside service and interment will follow on Aug 25 at 11 AM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. The family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
. Marie was born on Nov 4, 1928 in Kansas City, MO and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's UCC where she sang in the choir, played handbells, was a member of Mary Martha and served on various committees. She graduated from East High School and then attended the University of Kansas City (now UMKC) obtaining a B. A. in Music. Marie worked for the US Government; first with the Selective Service Department and then the Department of Agriculture where she retired as a Master Scheduler. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard Mauntz. She is survived by her son Stephen Mauntz, daughter Janet Barnes and her husband, Larry, two grandchildren, Audrey (Brian) Forster and Brett Swanson, two great grandchildren, Bryn Forster and Grant Forster, her sister Trudie Carr and brother Karl Mistele.