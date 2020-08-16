1/
Marie Purvis
1923 - 2020
Edith Marie Purvis Age 96, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton, MO. Born December 1, 1923 in Independence, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Abner Driskell, Sr. and Mattie (Maness) Driskell. Marie was a lifelong resident of Independence and worked many years for Curt's Market in Independence prior to her retirement. She was an outstanding seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and golfing with her friends. MEME, as she was called by most who knew her, loved the many years she taught children's Sunday School. She especially enjoyed the times she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Maywood Baptist Church. Marie is survived by a son, Alan Purvis (Grace) of Grain Valley, Missouri, a daughter, Helen Harper (Bob) of Hamilton, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kamala Doerflinger (Ben) of Independence, MO; Jackie Harper (Gary Banse) of Boise, Idaho, Wendy Pielstick (Bruce) of Sacramento, CA, Heidi Harper of Boise, Idaho and Benson Harper (Santana) of Boulder City, Nevada. She is further survived by 8 great-grandchildren, two brothers and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters and two great-grandsons. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Last Supper Garden of Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Last Supper Garden of Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
