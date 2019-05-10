Marie Rooney Marie Joan Rooney, 87, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019 at Silvercrest at College View in Lenexa, Kansas. Marie was born in Kansas City, Missouri to John Anthony and Rose Teresa (Schmitt) Schmid on May 18, 1931. As a child, she was given the nickname "Sunny" because she would light up any room she entered. She graduated from Bishop Hogan High School and later attended Kansas City Business College where she earned an Associate degree. After college she worked as an Executive Secretary at Kansas City Life and Stuart Hall. Marie married William Donald Rooney (Don) on June 1, 1957 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They began a family and had five children. Marie devoted herself to be a loving full-time wife and mother and became actively involved in the parishes the family attended. In 1976, the family moved to Bucyrus, Kansas. Marie became an active member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Wea where she taught CCD for many years, served as a member of the Altar Society, and helped in parish fundraising events. She spent much of each summer tending to a huge garden. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Rose (Fogel), and an infant daughter Mary Rose. She is survived by four sons, Fr. John C. Rooney of Seward, Nebraska; Fr. Donald J. Rooney of Springfield, Virginia; Robert G. Rooney of Overland Park, Kansas; and Joseph M. Rooney of Columbus, Ohio. She dearly loved being with her four grandchildren, Alex, Charlotte, Eric, and Elinor Rooney. The Visitation will be on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church Wea 22779 Metcalf Bucyrus, KS, with the Vigil for the Deceased beginning at 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass celebration at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given for Masses and as a memorial to Queen of the Holy Rosary School. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, Kansas 66053 913-837-4310

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2019