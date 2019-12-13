|
|
Marie Ruth Thingelstad Marie Ruth Thingelstad, 85, of Shawnee, left the body to go home to God on December 7, 2019. Marie graduated from Laceyville High School in PA and fell in love with a wild Norwegian, Rolf Thingelstad, who precedes her in death after 53 years of marriage. Marie worked as a medical secretary and enjoyed many hobbies, including beekeeping, her corgi, and the mandolin. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in Religious Studies. She is preceded in death by her son, Ola, four brothers and a sister. She is survived by four daughters: Karen Hutten, Nancy Schweikhard, Cindy Norris and Anne Blackburn, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Marie would want to be remembered for her sharp wit. Her ashes will be interred at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Services will be held in March.Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 13, 2019