Sister Marie Brinkman, SCL Sister Marie Brinkman, 94, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on June 17, 2020, in Ross Hall at the SCL Motherhouse, Leavenworth, Kan. Sister celebrated her 70 th anniversary as an SCL in 2018. She entered the religious community soon after high school and served as a teacher in secondary schools, and a long-time college educator and historian. She was known as a polymath with immense curiosity. She was highly industrious an always seemed to have many projects going on at once. She had a magnetic way of pulling people into her orbit. She invited students to share in her interests and academic enthusiasms, and then mentored them to discover their own interests. She embodied the SCL characteristic virtues of simplicity, humility and charity Marie Leonette was born on May 22, 1926 in Emporia, Kan., the oldest and only girl of five children of Leo J. and Mae (Herrington) Brinkman. She had a strong German Catholic heritage, though her mother's descendants were from Northern Ireland. She had unusual dexterity with words and regularly poured over her hometown newspaper as a young child. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and High School in Emporia, Kan., before pursuing an English degree at Saint Mary College, Leavenworth. After completing her degree, Marie entered the SCL Community on Aug. 19, 1948. She professed vows as Sister Mary Leonilla on Aug. 15, 1956. In 1958, she received a Master's degree in Education at Saint Mary College, and later started Ph.D. studies in English at the University of Wisconsin, which she completed in 1968. Sister Marie taught in high school for 13 years in Missouri, Kansas and Montana, before transitioning to Saint Mary College (now the University of Saint Mary) as an instructor in 1963. She stayed at the college for the next 38 years, achieving the rank of full professor in 1976. She soon became the chairman of the English department, and was named the McGilley Chair of English and Liberal Arts in 1996. She taught until her retirement in 2001. In gratitude for her years of service, she was designated Professor Emerita of English at the college, and then transitioned to the role of SCL Community Historian. She spent the next several years researching and writing the SCL Community history, "Emerging Frontiers," which provided a narrative account of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth from 1955 to 2005. The 510-page book was published in 2008, and took pains to document how modern reforms from Vatican II impacted the work of the SCL community, and it efforts to redefine itself as it looked toward a new century. In her retirement years, Sister Marie taught evening college courses to prisoners at the Lansing Correctional Facility, and gave attention to social justice pursuits and other writing projects. Preceding Sister Marie in death were her parents and three of her four brothers, including Father John V. Brinkman, OFM, James Brinkman, and Philip Brinkman. Survivors include her brother, Michael Brinkman, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and the SCL Community. A vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, in Ross Chapel, SCL Motherhouse,Leavenworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ross Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Motherhouse grounds. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is restricted to only invited guests. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sister Marie Brinkman Endowed Scholarship at the University of Saint Mary, 4100 S. 4th Leavenworth, KS, or to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S. 4 th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048. Arrangements made by R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, Leavenworth. Note: A copy of Sister Brinkman's book, "Emerging Frontiers," can be accessed online at https://www.scls.org/wp-content/uploads/Emerging-Frontiers-Optimized-Compressed.pdf
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.