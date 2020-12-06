Marie (Reintjes) Thorpe
August 3, 1930 - November 23, 2020
Dallas, Texas - We lost the most loving, kind and courageous woman on Nov. 23, 2020. Marie Therese (Reintjes) Thorpe arrived on August 3, 1930 in Kansas City, MO on the hottest day of the year according to her parents, Margaret Mallott Reintjes George Peter Reintjes. Marie joined older brothers, George Gerard (Jerry), John (Jack), Joseph (Joe) and older sisters Elizabeth (Betty) and Margaret (Margie) and, followed by, brother Robert (Bob). Growing up in Kansas City, she loved the outdoors, whether ice skating on Brush Creek at Ward Parkway or exploring around her neighborhood on Rockhill Road. Marie graduated from St. Francis Xavier School, Bishop Hogan High and traveled with her high school friend and her mother. Upon her return, she attended St. Teresa's College and earned a secretarial position in a Westinghouse division. In the fall of 1953, Marie met Tom at a Notre Dame football game, fell in love with the "6'4" footer" and later married him on Nov. 27, 1954. Her burgeoning family of eight children lived in Johnson County, KS, Stamford/Simsbury, CT, Hobe Sound, FL, Annapolis/Perryville, MD and Dallas, TX. The Thorpes enjoyed getting together with longtime Kansas City family and friends and forging new friendships wherever they lived. Tom and Marie could be found at any one of these activities: bridge, cross country skiing, tennis, golf, high school and college crew races, St. Christopher's in Hobe Sound as Sunday lectors and visiting their kids, grandkids and great grandkids all over the country. Meemaw loved and cared for all of her grandchildren. In 2006, Marie and Tom moved to Dallas to be closer to family, warmer weather and Parkinson's exercise and support groups. Tom passed away on June 30, 2020 after sharing 65 loving years together. A mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Marie loved everyone and never said an unkind word. She was a woman of unparalleled faith. Marie battled Parkinsons with remarkable courage and grace. For 30 years she was resilient and brave. A cross-stitch hung on the wall in her house highlighted her gifts to her family, "We give our children two things. One is Roots and the other is Wings." The third gift was unconditional love. Marie is survived by her sister Betty McDonnell and brother Robert Reintjes. Her 8 children are Jean Neil (Jim), Christy Corr (Shawn), Thomas L. Thorpe (Cheryl), Peggy Nedder (Michael), Aimee MacFarlane (Duncan), Patricia Conlan (Bill), Michelle Petricca (Perri) and John P. Thorpe (Sharon). Her grandchildren Francis J. Neil, III "Trip" (Whitney), Dori Araiza (Jesus), Charlie Neil, Jenny Neil, Michaela Corr, Patrick Corr (Lauren), Riley Corr, Colin Corr, Erin Pence (Nick), Kylie Hibshman (Michael), Caroline Thorpe, Kathleen "Katie" Nedder, Duncan MacFarlane, Dorothy MacFarlane, Sarah Conlan, Lillian Conlan, Nicholas Conlan, Adam Petricca, Graydon "Grady" Thorpe, Leah Petricca, Charlotte Thorpe and Jordan Thomas Thorpe. Great grandchildren are Summer, Alexander, Mila, Christian, Theo, Brynn and Elise. The Thorpe family thanks all the Caruth Haven Court caregivers who helped Marie, especially during her final battle with Covid. And a special thank you to the amazing angel of five years, Maegan Hargett. There will be a funeral mass on Thurs., Dec. 10 at 1pm. (At 12:30 pm there will be a picture video of "Sweet Marie's" life.) Both will be live streamed from St. Rita's Catholic Church, Dallas, TX. Marie and Tom will be honored with a chapel service and military interment at the Arlington National Cemetery in 2021. In lieu of flowers, consider supporting your local chapter or national organization that offers Parkinson's services. The Dallas Area Parkinsonism Society is www.DAPS.US