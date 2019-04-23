|
Marie A. Viscek Marie A. Viscek, 84 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away April 15, 2019 at Delmar Gardens of Overland Park. Visitation will be 9-10 AM, Thursday, April 25th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 95th, KCKS. with Funeral Mass at10 AM. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, KCKS. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice. Marie was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Kansas City, KS to George and Sophie (Golubski) Stevens. She was a Wife, Nurse and Mother. Marie could cook, bake, craft and sow with the best. Preceding her were parents, Husband, Bernard of 55 years, and granddaughter Emily. Surviving are son, Bernard G. (Cindy) Viscek and daughter, Gerilyn Viscek, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, brother George Stevens and sister Jeanette Burns. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019