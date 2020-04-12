|
|
Marie W. Kennedy Marie W. Kennedy, 98, of Overland Park, KS, passed away April 8, 2020. Marie, born July 11, 1921, to Herman and Angela Wagner in Triadelphia, WV, was one of 14 siblings. She attended St. Joseph Academy in Wheeling and worked at Hazel-Atlas Glass Company, where she met her sweetheart, John C. Kennedy, Jr., whom she wedded in 1949. They were married for 67 years before John's passing in 2016. During the course of their marriage, Marie and John raised three children and lived in Butler, PA, Ft. Myers, FL, and Overland Park, KS. Marie was a talented seamstress, knitter, and embroiderer and applied these gifts to many family projects as well as those undertaken by the Quilters and Crafters group at Church of the Holy Cross. She enjoyed gardening and transformed produce into meals and canned goods and flowers into beautiful arrangements. Her hands were always busy. Marie and John played bridge and avidly traveled throughout the United States and also Europe, Canada, and Mexico. She is survived by her children, Joan K. Pitts of Beverly, WV, John W. Kennedy and his wife, Cheryl, of Shawnee, KS, and Judith A. Kennedy of Dunedin, FL, and five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was a wonderful, generous person and we will miss her. Private burial. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Church of the Holy Cross, Overland Park, or a . Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020