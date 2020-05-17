Mariellyn Gibson Mariellyn Gibson, 82, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. Family requests no services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030. 913-856-7111. Mariellyn was born on October 7, 1937 in Beatrice, Nebraska to Charles Moses and Elsie (Kassing) Davis. She grew up in Nebraska, graduating from Beatrice High School. Mariellyn married Wesley D. Gibson on August 14, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She and Wes moved their family to Spring Hill in 1972. Mariellyn worked at RO Corporation, Olathe, Kansas as a secretary for 21 years, retiring in 1991. Mariellyn was a Methodist. She enjoyed quilting, traveling the world with Wes, water skiing and snow skiing, but more than anything, she treasured time spent with her family. Mariellyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Wes in 2017. She is survived by sons Steven and wife Pamela Gibson and Scott and wife Pam Gibson, sister Dorothy Manes; grandchildren: Scott Jr. Gibson, Jake Gibson, Reed and wife Melissa Gibson, Renee and husband Kris Rutherford; and great-grandchildren: Chas, Chandler, Courtney, Carter, Levi, Jackson, Brandon, Rachel and Alyssa.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.