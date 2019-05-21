Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marietta J. Fitzgibbons Obituary
Marietta J. Fitzgibbons Marietta J. Fitzgibbons, Kansas City, MO went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Old St. Patrick Oratory; buri-al in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, May 24 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a Rosary Recitation will be at 6:30 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019
