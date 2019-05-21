|
|
Marietta J. Fitzgibbons Marietta J. Fitzgibbons, Kansas City, MO went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Old St. Patrick Oratory; buri-al in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, May 24 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a Rosary Recitation will be at 6:30 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019