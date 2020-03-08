|
Marilee Coffman Marilee Coffman, 88 years -young-, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 5:15 AM, in Overland Park, KS. Marilee was born on October 6, 1931 in South English, Iowa to parents George and Miriam Grove, of South English, Iowa. She is survived by her daughter; Jennifer McAuley, Granddaughter; Arica and Josh Bradley, Grandson; Andrew Senuta and Great-Grandsons; Keaton and Bennett. She is also survived by Step-Children: David & Peggy Graham, Carolyn & Tom Perrier and Their children: John Graham, Jill Berger & Matthew Perrier, Michelle Callejo & Mark Perrier. A few things She taught us all: - Always have a good pair of shoes that are comfortable -"Rise Above It!" - ALWAYS have a hobby - Use Your Mannerisms! - Always take deep pride in your hard work and personal achievements She loved: - Royal Blue color -Estee Lauder "Watermelon" lipstick -Playbills -Homegrown tomatoes -SO MUCH MORE Marilee taught English at McPherson, KS, met Max McAuley. Married and adopted Jeff and Jennifer. Max passed away and she earned her Master's in English. Met David L. Graham. Taught at JCCC and Shawnee Mission South. Retired and re-met her highschool sweetheart; Donald R. Coffman and married 25 years. Marilee also taught music with a focus in piano and the organ. Loved classical music(als) and Broadway. Longtime member of United Methodist Church of the Ressurection and satellite company. New Theater Restaurant. Spent much time globally traveling with a focus in Europe. She made many charitable donations and a longtime P.E.O. Member. Loved figure-skating and KU basketball. Marilee was a very big advocate on personal education and the motto of "never quit learning" and making sure to always encourage your children to learn and take personal pride in themselves and assurance of your own love. She spent her last years at Sheridan assisted living. Her activity director, Lisa H., quickly became her best friend there, as they shared common knowledge. Lisa wanted to include... "I considered her a friend and loved to listen to her stories and how she grew up" "Wonderfully intelligent and a dedicated member of our bookclub" "Full of knowledge and information". A small gathering of immediate family members for memorial services will take place in the near-future- T&D TBA. In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance; Please simply remember to not take each day for granted and to always strive to be a better person tomorrow than you are today-- and remember that smiles are contagious. "AND WILL YOU SUCCEED? YES YOU WILL INDEED! 98 AND 3/4 PERCENT GUARANTEED. " -Dr. Seuss
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020