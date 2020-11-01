Marilee Kratz Fenton

August 18, 1932 - October 24, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Marilee Kratz Fenton, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Her radiant smile and ability to light up every room will be missed by her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a kind and gracious spirit, always seeing the best in others. Marilee was born on August 18th, 1932 in Belton, Missouri, daughter of Jessie Mae and W. Harold Kratz, and sister to Dorothy Kratz Phillips. She grew up in Belton, later attending University of Missouri in Columbia where she met the love of her life, Howard Fenton. Marilee and Howard were married on August 4, 1951, celebrating 67 years of loving marriage until Howard's passing in May, 2019. Her BS Degree at MU in Dietetics led her to pursue and complete a Master's Degree at University of Kansas Medical Center in Dietetics in 1971. Howard and Marilee lived in Overland Park, Kansas for over fifty years. She was an energetic woman, an avid gardener, and an active participant in church activities. Marilee was an incredible cook, and enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends. Howard and Marilee travelled extensively, making lifelong friends around the world. She leaves behind three children: Susan (Tom), Gary (Jeanie), and Beth (Robert); nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her family, and deeply cherished by her friends. Her sweet disposition and loving nature will be greatly missed. A celebration of life memorial service is planned for August, 2021 near the time of her birthday.





