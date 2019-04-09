Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Agnes Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Agnes Ross Obituary
Marilyn Agnes Ross Marilyn Agnes Ross, 89, of Olathe, KS, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1929 to Myron and Ruby (Crane) Hinkley at Riverside, CA. On August 1, 1953, she married Sigurd C. Ross, and they made their home in San Jose,CA., later retiring to Olathe KS. Marilyn worked as an elementary school librarian in San Jose for the Oak Grove school district. Marilyn is survived by her loving children Clifford D. Ross of Pleasant Grove UT, Laural DeRita of Red Bluff CA, and Kendal S. Ross of Olathe KS, 6 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Mayone McGregor, Marcia Hinkley, and brother H. Marvin Hinkley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15915 W. 143rd St, Olathe, KS, with visitation offered at 9:30am. Interment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now