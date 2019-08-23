|
Marilyn Ann Scherer Marilyn Ann Scherer, 85, of Centerview, passed away August 15, 2019 at home and surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born April 18, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Garnet and Martha Kroenke. Marilyn was a graduate of Raytown High School where she was an excellent basketball player, and also was a cheerleader. On February 7, 1953, she married Marcus A. Scherer at Longview Chapel in Lee's Summit, Missouri. They were married for 58 years at the time of his passing. Marilyn and Marcus were life-long farmers in the Lee's Summit and Centerview areas. Marilyn worked tirelessly alongside her husband in the fields, driving tractors and helping in every way. They were especially noted for planting a "grandkid corner", whereby they taught their grandchildren about farming, emphasizing how God provides the harvest. Grandma Scherer was a loving, doting grandmother and her family was her pride and joy. Marilyn also had a passion for weaving, and used her skills to make and sell rugs and other woven items. Her business was called "Rags to Rugs." She soon incorporated her love for antiques in the business and opened a shop in her home called "Antiques and Country Things," which she operated for several years. Marilyn was a born-again believer and follower of Christ and was a member of various congregations over the years, including Evangelistic Center in Kansas City. Marilyn was currently a member of JC Cowboy Church in Warrensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marcus, a brother Dr. Gail Kroenke, a son-in-law Charles Good, and one grandson Edward Everett Good ("little Eddie"). Survivors include two sons, Dennis Scherer (Marilyn S.), Centerview; Gary Scherer (Debra), Centerview; and two daughters, Marsha Good, Centerview; and Mary Lippe (Mark), Independence. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Lt. Colonel Everett Good (Meghan); Major Daniel Good (Maryn); Jennifer Taylor (Justin); Rachel Owens (Josh); Matthew Scherer (Katie); Christie Slack (Rowland); Cody Tarr; Katie Woolsey (Tucker); and Sarah Lippe. She is survived by 23 great-grandchildren: Trevor, Braden, Fiona, Miles, Sean and Levi Good; Violet, Louisa, Iris, and Calla Good; Delaney and Corbin Taylor; Andy, Collin, and Graham Owens; Lincoln and Rowan Scherer; Valorie and Kalie Slack; Jared and Jordyn Tarr; Westin and Colton Woolsey; and numerous other extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Family received friends Monday, August 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. A celebration of life was held Tuesday, August 20, at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Mannering officiating. Burial was at the historic Lee's Summit Cemetery. Pallbearers were Daniel Good, Justin Taylor, Joshua Owens, Matthew Scherer, Rowland Slack, Tucker Woolsey, and Sarah Lippe. Honorary pallbearers will be Lt. Colonel Everett Good, who is deployed overseas. Memorial contributions are suggested to JC Cowboy Church Building Fund and checks may be left in care of the funeral home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019