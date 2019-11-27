|
Marilyn Clare Dierking Marilyn Clare Dierking, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, in Lee's Summit, MO. Marilyn was born February 10,1939, to Rose C. (Groner) and Joseph B. Herigon in St. Thomas, MO. The family moved to Chamois, MO, where she grew up. She finished grade school at Most Pure Heart of Mary School in Chamois in 1952, and graduated from Chamois High School in 1956. In 1957, she moved to Kansas City and soon after began work at the Missouri Highway Department. She married in 1960 and raised her family of three children in Independence and Blue Springs. She worked for the city of Independence in the Traffic Unit of the Police Department beginning in 1982. She then worked at the Water Department and finished as Mayor Ron Stewart's secretary beginning in 1994, and continued through his entire term. Upon her retirement in 2006, she stayed active spending time with her family, playing cards with her friends, and took up watercolor painting. She continued her involvement with Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Youth Friends, Red Hat Ladies, and her most rewarding work as a board member of the Independence, MO, LAGERS Retirees. Her love of travel with friends and family took her to the corners of the US, the national parks between, and beyond to Japan. She was a longtime member of the community at St. John LaLande Catholic Church in Blue Springs, and volunteered for the Altar and Rosary Society, Prayer Chain, bereavement meals, and church cleaning. She is preceded by her parents, brothers, Joe Lee Herigon and Marvin Herigon, and niece Vicki Stieferman. Marilyn leaves behind her children Kevin and Libby (Thompson) Dierking, Carla (Dierking) and Gary Krska all of Lee's Summit, and Brian Dierking and Rebecca Miller of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Erik Dierking of Brooklyn, NY, Tyler and Jessica (Knapp) Dierking of Blue Springs, Natalee, Jacob, and Cameron Krska of Lee's Summit, and great grandson, Liam Dierking of Blue Springs. She also leaves her siblings, Shirley (Herigon) and Clarence Stieferman, Joann Herigon, Marilyn (Koenigsfeld) Herigon, and Lorene (Backes) Herigon all of Jefferson City, MO; Jerry and Cathy (Cook) Herigon of Leawood, KS; Bonita (Frerking) Dierking of Concordia, MO, Charles and Emily (Roling) Dierking of Overland Park, KS, several nieces, nephews, and friends that brightened her days and kept her smiling. Visitation for Ms. Dierking will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. John Lalande Parish. Rosary and Catholic Mass will begin at 11:30 am. Interment Swan Lake Memorial Park. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to either the Hope House in Kansas City, MO, or The Salvation Army Crossroads Family Emergency Shelter of Independence, MO. Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home. 816-463-4030
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019