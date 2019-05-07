|
Marilyn Cox Marilyn N. Cox formerly of Raymore, MO, most recently of Amarillo, TX passed away on April 30, 2019. Marilyn was born to Elmo J. West and Ellen M. West on June 17, 1935 in Independence, MO. She won her battles with cancer and now lives in eternity. She leaves behind: a son, David and his wife, Susie; a daughter, Debbie and her life partner, Traci; her grandchildren: Jason and his fianc‚, Jessie; Justin; Amber; Daniel and wife, Brandy; Bryan and wife, Janet; Andrea; 10 great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Shannon. She also leaves behind her companion, Doug; her brother, Tom West of Independence, Mo and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial services will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64149, with a visitation one hour prior to services at 1:00 pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019