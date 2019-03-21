|
Marilyn Cusimano Marilyn Cusimano, 82, Kansas City (North), MO passed away Mon. March 18, 2019 at NKC Hospital surrounded by family. She is survived by her dear husband, Robert "Bob" Cusimano, daughters, grandkids, sisters & fond family friends. A joyful Godly woman. Visitation will be held 11:30 am 1 pm, Sat. March 23, 2019 at Park Hill Baptist Church, KCMO. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 pm. Condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019