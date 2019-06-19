Marilyn Drummond Aylward 1939 - 2019 Marilyn Drummond Aylward, 79, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. The rosary will be prayed at 10:00 am Friday, June 21st at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 815 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64131 followed by visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A Reed Rd., Kansas City, MO 64138 or Redemptorist Food Pantry, 207 W Linwood Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64111 or St. Peter's Church. Marilyn was born the youngest of six on July 21, 1939, in Kansas City, MO, to William and Gertrude Drummond. She was a teacher for 17 years before retiring in 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Aylward, in 2009, her sister, Eleanor Smith Connor McClung and her brothers Bill Drummond (Alice), Don Drummond, Dick Drummond (Maggie) and Bob Drummond. She is survived by sisters- in -law, Rose Aylward Ferguson, Kathleen Drummond and Darlene Drummond as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Marilyn loved her big family and they loved her. Marilyn's life was filled with friends from St. Peter's grade school, Bishop Hogan high school and Fontbonne College along with golf buddies, AA friends and her McDonald's crew. A lifelong Catholic, Marilyn went to daily Mass and lived her faith through the ways she treated others. Marilyn was kind, generous, compassionate, fun and funny and will be greatly missed by many. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary