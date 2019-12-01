|
Marilyn Frances Ahnefeld Marilyn Frances Ahnefeld, 83, passed away November 26, 2019. Marilyn was born August 3, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Francis and Mildred Connor. She was a graduate of Bishop Hogan High School. Marilyn married Harold "Bud" Ahnefeld on November 1, 1964. She worked as the City Clerk for the City of Gladstone for over 40 years before her retirement. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe and James Connor; sisters Kay Roe and Joan Allen. Survivors include her husband, Bud Ahnefeld; son, Sean Ahnefeld; daughter, Lisa Blumer; grandchildren, Taylor Mitchel Ahnefeld and Brady Owen Blumer; brother, Frank Connor and wife Betty; sister, Margaret Woolsey; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm followed by Mass on Friday, December 6th at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 NE Shady Ln Dr., Kansas City, MO 64118. Interment will be at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Assistance League of Kansas City, 6601 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118 or Adkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019