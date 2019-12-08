|
Marilyn Galloway Kurtz Marilyn Galloway Kurtz, 73, passed away on the evening of November 21st, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. She was born on May 13th, 1946 in Newton, Kansas and was raised in Midland, Texas. Marilyn moved to the Kansas City area in 1968. A resident of Kansas City, KS, she was employed as a social worker for the State of Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services for 45 years. Marilyn was a true example of one who believed in the dignity and well-being of humanity. She was an advocate for peace, justice and civil rights throughout her lifetime. She will be remembered as a loving wife, wonderful mother and kind friend to many. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Kurtz and survived by her daughter, Shannon Rose Kurtz of Kansas City, MO. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 10:00am on December 21st, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO. 64111 Burial Services will take place on January 4th, 2020 at 10:00am at Brookings Cemetery located at 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO. 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019