Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
North Oak Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
North Oak Christian Church
Marilyn Graves


1941 - 2020
Marilyn Graves Obituary
Marilyn Graves Marilyn Kay Graves, 78, of KCMO passed away Jan. 30, 2020. Marilyn was born Nov. 12, 1941 in Independence, MO to Bernard and Leona Barker. She graduated from Lee's Summit HS in 1959 and received her BA in Education from University of Missouri, later obtaining her master's degree. She retired from a teaching career with NKC School District. Marilyn's humor, strength, and grace will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her daughters, Jill (Larry) Rodgers and Corrie (Bill) Tice; grandchildren, Ethan and Finnegan Dwyer, Lillian and Liam Tice, and Breanna and Morgan Rodgers; sister, Sharon Taylor, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 43 years, Walt Graves. Funeral services will be held at North Oak Christian Church on Sat. Feb. 8th at 11:30am, with visitation beginning at 10am. Contributions may be made to the church, where Marilyn was a member for more than 40 years.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
