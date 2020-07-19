Marilyn Gude On Thursday, July 16, Marilyn Gude, 87 died peacefully in Hamburg, Iowa surrounded by her family who she often described as "the greatest family in the whole wide world." Marilyn was born at home to Moore and Ruby Nook Grayson in 1933 and attended Hamburg Schools before she began her lifelong career in teaching. She attended Iowa State Teachers College, (University of Northern Iowa), and the University of Hawaii with her childhood friend Lolita Carpenter Scott where they learned among other things the art of hula. After two years she began her teaching career at the age of 18 in the one room Highland Country School near Hamburg. After Highland closed, she taught in Sidney, IA from 1953 to 1955. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Jerry Gude and began the job of teaching her own family for next 17 years. While raising her four boys, Marilyn returned to Peru State to complete her degree and began the third phase of her teaching career in the Hamburg Public Schools where she taught full time until 1998 when her grandson Andrew entered school and she didn't want to be accused of favoritism. Marilyn continued her passion for teaching as a substitute and mentor for the next 24 years and was texting her current mentee from Grape Community Hospital this week. Marilyn loved to travel, attend her grandchildren's activities and was an avid bridge player, golfer and a lifelong member of P.E.O. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Betty Glock of Overland Park and her sons, Mike (wife Becky), Pat (wife Martha), Mark (wife Katrina) and Bob (wife Thea). 13 Grandchildren: Elizabeth Gude, Claire Harrison (husband Grant), Michael Gude, Robert Gude, Margaret Langford, (husband Alex), Mary Kate Gude, Ellen Gude, Kelly Gude, Andrew Gude, Matthew Gude, Joseph Gude, Augie Gude and Thomas Gude. Three great-grandchildren: Henry and Peter Harrison and Anna Langford; other relatives and many friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by Jerry, her husband of 58 years; and her brother Robert Grayson. Visitation will be Monday, July 20 at 4:30 at Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church at 10:00 Tuesday, July 20 followed by burial at the Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Church, Hamburg, IA, 51640.



