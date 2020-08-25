Marilyn Humm Marilyn Humm (Heying), 81, of Sugar Creek, MO passed away at the family home on August 20, 2020. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard, and 10 children: Marian (John) Maglich, Andy Humm, Theresa (Nik) Hiremath, Beth (Macy) Way, Jim (Angie) Humm, Mike (Becky) Humm, Carla (Andy Walleck) Humm, Tim Humm, T.J. Humm, and Ben (Candace) Humm. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and her sisters JoAnn Estes of Benedict, MD, Jane Whitenack of Colorado Springs, CO, sisters-in-law Ruth Heying of Lovettsville, VA, Evelyn Heying of Rhineland, MO, and brother-in-law Ken Devlin of New Florence, MO. Services will be private, with a funeral Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Independence, MO followed by burial at Mount Olivet, Kansas City. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Momma Humm was the best and was a 'second Mom' to many. She enjoyed the change of the seasons, celebrating her first robin sighting each spring and phone calls from her kids with the first snowfall of the year. We loved her so much. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900)