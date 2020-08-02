1/1
Marilyn Jean (Davis) Parchen
1926 - 2020
Marilyn Jean (Davis) Parchen Marilyn Jean (Davis) Parchen, 94, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1926, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended Lincoln High School. Marilyn was a graduate of the University of Nebraska, earning a bachelors degree in Marketing. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Art Parchen & Associates. Marilyn was deeply loved by her family and friends, for her charming presence and her warm, loving heart. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Roy "Art" Parchen of Overland Park, KS, daughters Patricia Deuvall, and Peggy Parchen. She is survived by her grandson Derek Michael Deuvall of Tulsa, OK, granddaughters Seabring Huckleberry, Kendall Deuvall, and Valentina Deuvall, and sister-in-law Jean Parchen of Littleton, CO. A private family service will be held. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Steele Cemetery in Falls City, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66207.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
