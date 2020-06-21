Marilyn Joyce Apel Marilyn Joyce Apel of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born January 29, 1930, to Valdemar and Dorothy Svensson in Atchison, Kansas. She had one older sister, Valerie. At a very young age Marilyn acquired a love for music and during her youth, took piano and violin lessons. She played in many school orchestras and in 1948 graduated from Atchison High School. In the fall of 1948, Marilyn began her college career at the University of Kansas where she studied music. She graduated in 1952 with a Bachelors of Music Education degree. After graduation, Marilyn began her lifelong career as a teacher in various elementary schools in Kansas. On August 4, 1957, she and Myron Apel were married in Atchison, Kansas. While residing in Topeka, they raised their two children, David and Carol, who were the most important part of their lives. Marilyn and Myron were members of the 1st Presbyterian Church and were active members in the choir. Marilyn was also an active member of Eastern Star. In 1980, Marilyn returned to school and received her Masters of Reading Education from Washburn University. Marilyn finished her teaching career in the Topeka public school district and retired in 1997. In 1999, Marilyn and Myron moved to Olathe, Kansas, to be near their son, daughter and beloved grandchildren. While in Kansas City, Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and would take care of them whenever possible. Marilyn and Myron were active members in the Church of the Resurrection and sang in the choir. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 4, 2007. Myron passed away on August 19, 2016. Surviving Marilyn are son, David Apel; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rich Smith; six grandchildren, Christian Apel, Savannah Apel, Parker Smith, Preston Smith, Paige Smith and Patrick Smith. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 at the Church of the Resurrection United Methodist Church in Wesley Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be given to the Church of the Resurrection, choir department, at 13720 Roe, Leawood, Kansas 66224. To leave fond memories for the family visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.