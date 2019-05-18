|
|
Marilyn M. Evans Marilyn May (Keener) Evans was born January 23rd, 1935. She went to be with the Lord May 2nd, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on May 21st, 7:00 PM at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO. 64114. Marilyn was the youngest of seven children born to Roy and Anna Keener. She was married to Robert (Bob) Evans on December 27th, 1953. They had three children: Debra, married Craig Babb; children Amanda and Cory. Amanda married Kory Williams; children McLean, Hazel, Dale and Charlotte. Cory married Beth Mellor; children Joshua. Dan, married Cindy Mackey; children Corbin. Corbin married Nicole Phillips. David, married Paula Henny; children Timothy. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Wm Keener, Robert Keener, and David Keener and by her sisters Hazel Anderson, and Betty Wilson. In lieu of flowers suggested donation to: Samaritan's Purse or ASCPA animal shelter.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 18, 2019