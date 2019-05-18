Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn M. Evans Obituary
Marilyn M. Evans Marilyn May (Keener) Evans was born January 23rd, 1935. She went to be with the Lord May 2nd, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on May 21st, 7:00 PM at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO. 64114. Marilyn was the youngest of seven children born to Roy and Anna Keener. She was married to Robert (Bob) Evans on December 27th, 1953. They had three children: Debra, married Craig Babb; children Amanda and Cory. Amanda married Kory Williams; children McLean, Hazel, Dale and Charlotte. Cory married Beth Mellor; children Joshua. Dan, married Cindy Mackey; children Corbin. Corbin married Nicole Phillips. David, married Paula Henny; children Timothy. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Wm Keener, Robert Keener, and David Keener and by her sisters Hazel Anderson, and Betty Wilson. In lieu of flowers suggested donation to: Samaritan's Purse or ASCPA animal shelter.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.