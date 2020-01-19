|
|
Marilyn McGuyre Marilyn McGuyre, 73, passed away early on January 9, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri. Adopted as an infant by Frank and Elizabeth McGuyre, Marilyn led an all American mid-century childhood. She graduated high school from St. Teresa's Academy, and then earned a BA in Spanish from UMKC, where she was also awarded a master's degree in public administration. Marilyn was an early employee of the trailblazing 6 year School of Medicine at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She worked there for almost 40 years before retiring in 2010. Marilyn was a part of the medical school from the very beginning, starting work in June of 1971, two months before the first class of students arrived. She played a signifcant role in the lives of the nearly 2,800 students who graduated as physicians from the School of Medicine during her employment. Marilyn was deeply committed to the medical students and managed to stay in touch with many alumni for years after graduation and into their medical careers. She positively infuenced the lives of numerous graduates, was beloved as both a mentor and friend, and was an outstanding advocate of the school. Marilyn served as the School's Assistant Director, then as Director of Student Affairs for more than 30 years, from 1975 through 2006. She retired in 2010 as the School's Career Counselor, where she guided students through the complex and often stressful residency match process. Because of her love for, and deep commitment to, the medical students, the Marilyn McGuyre Scholarship Fund was established in 1994 by the school's Alumni Board, to recognize Marilyn's devotion to all medical students. An annual bowling tournament where teams of students and their faculty physician docents competed with one another, contributed to the scholarship fund in Marilyn's name and has provided scholarship funding to medical students in-need since that time. Marilyn is also known for her wit and keen interest in public events. She was always ready for a lively discussion of national and international politics and was extremely well-informed. She was a devoted animal lover who championed animal welfare causes. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jim. She leaves behind many friends who will always remember her with great affection. A Celebration of Life in full Marilyn style will be held in her honor soon, and details will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marilyn McGuyre Scholarship Fund at UMKC. Contributions should be made payable to the UMKC Foundation, 5115 Oak Street, Adm Center Room 2020, KCMO 64108. You can also make direct contributions online through the following link: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1236/16/index-sub-blank.aspx? sid=1236&gid=1&pgid=2819&cid=5282&dids=198 Or to the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020