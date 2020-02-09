|
Marilyn Montgall Marilyn Montgall was born Nov. 19, 1932 and went to her heavenly home on Jan. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Willa Montgall Marilyn was retired from the U. S. Small Business Administration as Chief Contractor for Negotiation and Administration. During her career with the government, she served as an EEO investigator looking into complaints of discrimination. She was named Technical Employee of the Year in Kansas City during the 70's. She loved traveling, antiques, movies, classical music, KU basketball, the Royals and the Chiefs. She wrote, "I love my nieces - Jennifer, Kristen and Amy - as much as if they had been my own. Their husbands and children are very dear to me as well." She leaves her brother Mike and his wife Bonnie; Jennifer Toner and husband Chris and their children Joshua, John (Jenna), Zachery (Madison), their son Ezekiel; Kristen Huang and husband Tom, and their children Bailey, Cole, and Maya; Amy Culver and her husband Curt, and their children Ben and Ethan. The family would like to thank the Brookdale Rosehill staff and Brookdale Hospice for the wonderful care Marilyn received while she lived there. A private family memorial service was held on February 8, 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020