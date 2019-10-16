Home

Marilyn Ruth Emery Oddo

Marilyn Ruth Emery Oddo Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Emery Oddo Marilyn R. Emery Oddo of Merriam Kansas died Saturday, October 12, 2018 at 00:30 am. Services will be held at 10:00 am on October 18, 2019 at Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 6301 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas. Marilyn was born April 23, 1927, in Warren, Pennsylvania, the son of Maurice and Elizabeth Emery. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Anthony Oddo. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband Anthony Taylor; son Richard A. Oddo and his wife Lorri and his four children Kyle and wife Lizzie, Kati, Kelcee and Lexcee and; her sisters Eleanor Akers and Rachel Fisk.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019
