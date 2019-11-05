Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Marilyn Ramsey
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
5106 St. John Ave.
Kansas City, MO
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Saint Mary’s Cemetery
More Obituaries for Marilyn Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn S. Ramsey


1947 - 2019
Marilyn S. Ramsey Obituary
Marilyn S. Ramsey Marilyn S. Ramsey, 72, passed away November 2, 2019. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5106 St. John Ave., Kansas City, MO 64123, followed by burial at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Marilyn was born August 14, 1947, in Kansas City, KS, to the late Fred T. and Letha "Jeri" (Moore) Oliver. She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Cross and was active with the Altar Society. Marilyn worked in the banking industry before retiring from a management position. She enjoyed making jewelry and loved her grandchildren and the holidays. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Carl J. Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carl J. Ramsey; daughter, Theresa A. Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Mindy Ramsey; grandchildren, Nicole Ramsey, Ross Ramsey, Carl A. Ramsey, Gabriella Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019
