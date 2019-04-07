|
|
Marina Carol (Tomlin) O'Connor Marina Carol (Tomlin) O'Connor, 82, passed away March 21, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 13th, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, visitation at 9:00 AM. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions suggested to Life Unlimited (formerly Immacolata Manor) or Our Lady of Mercy Country Home. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019