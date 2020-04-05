Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Marion Carolyn Krueger Obituary
Marion Carolyn Krueger Marion Carolyn Krueger of Issaquah, Washington, loving mother to John, Kerry, Tom, Michael and Mark, wife of Ronald B. Krueger (deceased) passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Kirkland. A funeral mass will be announced at a future date, to be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sammamish, WA. Marion will be placed to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Friends are invited to view photos, get service updates and share memories at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
