Marion Eugene Teel Marion E. Teel, 88, of Merriam, KS died Sunday, January 19, 2020 from multiple health issues. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Antioch Pioneer Cemetery, parking is available to the west of the cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Johnson County Community College Scholarship Committee; 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210. Marion was born June 5, 1931 on a farm near Farnam, NE to the late Carroll Delazon and Martha Magdalene Teel. He graduated from high school at age 15 in Elwood, NE and began teaching in a one-room school. He completed his bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska in Kearney in 1960 and his master's at Kansas State Teacher's College in Emporia, KS in 1965. He taught in Sidney, NE, at Shawnee Mission East High School, and Johnson County Community College (JCCC). He was among the first professors hired at JCCC and taught there until his retirement in 1995. He served as an instructor of anatomy and physiology as well as other science courses. He also served as the head of the biology department for several years. Marion served as vice-president of the Saturday Mixer Bowling League at Mission Bowl. He was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 80 for a number of years. Marion loved the Fourth of July celebrations with good food and fireworks. He enjoyed gardening and in the old days, going fishing or hunting with his buddies. Marion is also preceded in death by his brother, Delazon Teel. Survivors include his wife, Jean, and son, Sean Patric Teel (Christa) and children, Parker, Madison, Samantha, Natalie and stepdaughter, Casey Kelly. His children from his first marriage to Dorthy Vest Eubank are Beth Elaine Philips (J. Michael) and children, Jason (Kristin), David, and Andrew; son, Richard Carroll Teel (Sherry) and children, Ryan Teel (Marcie), stepson Brad Bialek (Stacie), and stepdaughter, Angie Anderson; daughter, Barbara "Babs" Ellen Seregi (Brian) and children, Marianne Vogt (Ryan) and Louie Seregi (Katy); son Douglas Eugene Teel (Lisa) and children, Noah and Isaac; his siblings are Jeanne Frances Teel McCain (Dennis), Marlyn James Teel (Joan). He is also survived by several great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020