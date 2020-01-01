|
Marion F. Biondo D.O. Marion F. Biondo, D.O., 90, passed away December 28, 2019. Marion was born September 6, 1929, to the late Frank Biondo "Chick, the huckster" and Mary LaSala Biondo. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, was a 1946 graduate of De La Salle Military Academy, and a 1952 graduate of Rockhurst University. On May 23, 1953 he married Josephine Ranallo and they enjoyed 64 years together until her death in 2017. To their union was born two sons, Frank and Victor. In 1957, Marion graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience, receiving his degree as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. He then interned at University Hospital before beginning his family medicine practice in 1958. From 1964 until 1967 he was in residency at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital. He became certified in Anatomic Pathology in 1969 and Clinical Laboratory Medicine in 1970. He received the honor of fellow in 1975. From 1973 to 1975 he served as secretary-treasurer of the American Osteopathic College of Pathology. He also held posts on the Osteopathic Board of Examination and the Kansas City Blood Bank. Other posts he held over the years: chairman of the department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at University Hospital, Albuquerque, NM (1967-70), Lakeside Hospital (1970-78); and Park Lane Medical Center (1978-95). He also served as chief of staff at University Hospital (1964), and Park Lane Medical Center 1986-87, 1990-94). In addition, he taught pathology at KCUMB and Chicago Osteopathic College. He was a life member of the American Osteopathic Association; the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians; and the American Osteopathic College of Pathologists. Marion leaves his two sons, Frank C. Biondo and Victor J. Biondo; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and cousins from both the Biondo and Ranallo families. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020