Marion Joseph Rankin
1938 - 2020
Marion Joseph Rankin
February 9, 1938 - October 20, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Marion Joseph Rankin of Kansas City Missouri, passed away Tuesday October 20,2020 at the age of 82. He was born February 9,1938 and married Lucille Renne of Pleasant Hill, Missouri in 1957. Marion worked various jobs throughout his life retiring from Treat America Vending in 2012. Marion loved his family and was and avid Chiefs Fan. Marion was proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers, Estel and Richard. Survivors include his wife of 63 years Lucille Rankin of the home, Daughter-Lillian(Kerry),Sons- Robert(Terry), Leroy, and Paul(Jennifer) 8 grandchildren including Robert, Amber, Alisha, Jared, James and Payge. 7 great grandchildren, Brothers Fred and Harold and Sister Mary, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There are no services scheduled at this time.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
