Marion Thomas Clavin Marion Thomas Clavin, 86 of Columbus, IN passed away peacefully on Feb. 25th at Shelby Rehab. Center. Born Oct. 7,1932 in K.C., KS he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Hicks) on Dec. 27, 1962, and raised 4 children in Overland Park, KS. Marion is preceded in death by his wife, son, and a granddaughter. Survivors include: 3 daughters 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Mar. 5, 8:15 a.m. with Mass following at 9 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Church, K.C.,KS. Internment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019