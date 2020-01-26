|
|
Marion V. Campbell On January 21, 2020, Marion Vera Campbell, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 92. Marion was born on March 22, 1927, in Berlin, Germany. She was a devoted wife, mom and Spanish teacher. She raised two daughters with her husband of 64 years, Bill Campbell. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her two daughters, Carmen and Karyn, her grandchildren, Candice, Cristina, Deryk, Brett, Krista, her great grandchildren, Ava, Adyson, Mia and Harrison, her sister, Margarita and extended family in Spain. A private service is being held by family. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020