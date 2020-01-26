Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion V. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion V. Campbell Obituary
Marion V. Campbell On January 21, 2020, Marion Vera Campbell, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 92. Marion was born on March 22, 1927, in Berlin, Germany. She was a devoted wife, mom and Spanish teacher. She raised two daughters with her husband of 64 years, Bill Campbell. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her two daughters, Carmen and Karyn, her grandchildren, Candice, Cristina, Deryk, Brett, Krista, her great grandchildren, Ava, Adyson, Mia and Harrison, her sister, Margarita and extended family in Spain. A private service is being held by family. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -