Marion Virginia Gross Marion Virginia Gross, 99, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12 in the home of her daughter, Michael Breeden. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112. Visitation will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131 on Sunday, November 17 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Born Marion Virginia Keller on August 7, 1920 to Pearle (Davenreau) Keller and William Charles Keller in St. Louis, MO. Marion was raised in Kansas City, where she attended school and soon after met her lifelong love, Richard Allen Gross. They were married in a small intimate ceremony in the home of Sam and Nona Gross (Richard's parents) on December 5, 1941. 55 years of marriage brought Marion her life's greatest joys. A devoted husband, 9 loving children and some truly amazing friends, many who still remain close after 50 years. Marion had many interests outside the home and over the years was involved with and supported several local organizations such as The Ladies of Charity, The Seton Center, Little Sisters of the Poor, Catholic Family Charities and The International Exchange Student Program. Marion was an active Catholic who enjoyed mass immensely and studied scripture well into her 90's. She was a warm and wonderful hostess and enjoyed food and cooking very much. She created and dedicated a cookbook filled with special family recipes. A gift to each of her children on Christmas, which now serves as a delicious keepsake. Marion was a gifted writer and poet. She loved her bridge group luncheons with her best friend as her teammate for many years. Together she and Jeanne celebrated her big win at the Woodlands Race Track in 1990 when Marion wore her lucky red sweater and clinched the win on the Trifecta! So many great memories of a life well lived, Marion will be missed by many. Left to cherish those memories are her children, Michael (Chuck) Breeden of Coal Valley, IL, Judy (Kerry) Sansale of Hampton, IL, Barbara (Steven) Grothaus of Mesa, AZ, Debbie McDaniel of Auburn, WA, William Gross II of Kansas City, MO, Suzi (Richard) Fichman of Kansas City, MO, Donna Gross of Holt, MO, and Amelia Gross of Kansas City, MO. Marion also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, her son (Richard Gross II) and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to or one of Marion's favorite local charitable organizations listed above. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com A little piece of wisdom from a woman just shy of being a true centenarian - Whenever you might pose a question from a place of worry or concern, the answer always remained the same ... "Don't worry, honey. It's OK. Next week it will be something else." Marion Gross
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 16, 2019