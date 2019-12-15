Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marita (Kneib) Barrack Obituary
Marita (Kneib) Barrack Marita (Kneib) Barrack, 93, peacefully passed away December 5, 2019. Visitation will be on December 17th, 6:00-8:00pm with a Rosary being said at 6:00pm at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd, KCMO 64145. Mass of Christian Burial will be on December 18th at 10:00am at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4101 E 105th Terr, KCMO. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Marita graduated from Easton, MO high school in 1945. Her family moved to Kansas City in 1946. She married Joseph N Barrack on May 1, 1971. During their years together they enjoyed golfing, extensive travel and many family gatherings. Marita volunteered for many years with Ladies of Charity and at St. Joseph Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, sisters: Patricia O'Neill, Mary Louise Potter, Elizabeth Waggoner and Ellen Kneib, and brothers: Bernard and Vincent Kneib. She is survived by siblings Bonnie Morgan, Dee Spellman and Dennis Kneib, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Catholic Community Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
