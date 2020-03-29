Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marita (O'Rourke) Bartholome


1944 - 2020
Marita (O'Rourke) Bartholome Obituary
Marita Bartholome Marita (O'Rourke) Bartholome, 75, passed away in her Melbourne, FL home on Monday, March 16 after a wonderful weekend of visits from family, calls with her grandchildren, walks on the beach, and dinner with friends. Marita was born in Chicago, IL, on May 22, 1944, to Bill and Betty O'Rourke. She graduated from St. Theresa's Academy and Avila College. In 1968, Marita married Dr. William G. Bartholome, and together they had 3 children: Bridget Bartholome of Bolinas, CA, Sheila Bartholome of Bonner Springs, KS, and Claire DeMarco of Chelsea, MA. After living in Maryland, Texas, and Illinois, Marita and her family returned to Kansas City where Marita received a Masters from the University of Kansas. She worked in a local city planning firm before returning to teaching until retirement at Holliday Montessori School in the KCMO Public School District. A lifelong artist, Marita participated in art communities everywhere she lived. She was most well known for her abstract use of watercolor and oil pastels. She often chose to make subjects of her grandchildren, Hannah Bartholome-Kraus (18), Aidan Bartholome-Kraus (9), Avery and Emerson DeMarco (7), and Margaret Sloane DeMarco (3). Marita is survived by her 7 siblings: William A. O'Rourke, Eileen Upton, Mary Beth Hodes, Terry O'Rourke, Kevin O'Rourke, Brian O'Rourke, and Amy Straus as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. She was Nana to her own grandchildren, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Even during her short time living in Melbourne, Marita was able to build a family, spearheaded by Michael and Lucy Lauer, fellow Kansas City transplants. She was also beloved by her neighbors on Pinafore Place, where she walked the beach daily and sat out in the evenings enjoying the beautiful weather. Memorial services will be held in Kansas City once travel restrictions have been lifted. For more information, please visit: http://remembering-marita.squarespace.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
