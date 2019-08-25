|
Marita E. (Junior) Hurley Marita E. (Junior) Hurley 68, of St. Louis, MO passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. Marita was born in Kansas City, MO., the daughter of the late William F. And Marita A. (Comford) Hurley. She is survived by brother, Michael W. (Susan) Hurley, sister-in-law, Kathy Hurley, sisters, Colleen A. (David) Platt and Nancy E. (Tom) Edwards. She is also survived by her beloved partner of 17 years, Jack Issa, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. Marita attended St. Peter's Grade School and St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, Mo. Marita was a blessing to many. She brightened the lives of all those she touched. She loved her kitties and was passionate about the following: The St. Louis Cardinals, Jazz, tennis, flower gardening, antiques, primitive African art, and her beloved Clifton Heights neighborhood. Our Irish lass will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 870 House Springs, MO 63051. Condolences may be expressed at gatewaycremations.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019